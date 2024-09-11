Indian River Mall redevelopment: hotel, apartments, restaurants proposed by new owners

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Many Treasure Coast residents might remember when the Indian River Mall was in its heyday, booming with shoppers. But in recent years, it has become a ghost town.

While many popular stores may be gone from the mall, county commissioners believe what will be replacing them will not only benefit Indian River County but also attract visitors.

Now, new owners are hoping to transform the mall property and not just with new stores.

Indian River County Commissioner Joe Earman some of the ideas for the property involve "chain restaurants, private restaurants, chain stores, private stores."

WPTV Indian River County Commissioner Joe Earman speaks about some of the proposals to redevelop the Indian River Mall.

These are just a few of the ideas Earman said DTS Properties has in store for the once-thriving mall.

With this project, the county is anticipating that it will create jobs.

"We're going to have to be on our game to help find housing for employees and people who work in these fields," Earman said.

The new mall owners are asking to rezone the property to build apartments and some kind of education center. They also want to build a 45-foot hotel, which is higher than the current limit of 35 feet.

"We're willing to talk to them about it," Earman said. "We're willing to have the conversation."

Earman said the owner has already put up nearly $20 million into improving the mall. It's something Earman said shows how serious they are about turning the mall into a destination once again.

Much of what the new mall owners want to do at the site still needs county approval.

There is no timeline right now for when that will happen.

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.

