Hurricane season insurance tips: What Florida homeowners need to know before storms hit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — At this week's Governor's Hurricane Conference in West Palm Beach, insurance emerged as a sharp focus for homeowners, local officials and emergency managers preparing for hurricane season.

Emily Rogan, a consumer advocate with United Policyholders, outlined the importance of understanding insurance policies at the conference.

"It's important because it's a product that you buy and it's different than what you see on TV," Rogan said.

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Insurance in Florida is reportedly getting better — with more insurers and lower rates — though not for everyone. Higher premiums are leading some homeowners to make tough decisions about their coverage.

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Knowing what is covered is a concern not only for homeowners but also for local officials.

Mark Glover, who heads a firm in Orlando that often works in disaster recovery, warned about the limits of government assistance.

"I think what is happening now is there's constraints with FEMA in terms of their ability to pay," Glover said.

That makes it especially important for emergency managers to get information out to homeowners before a storm strikes.

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Jessica McCracken of Pinellas County Emergency Management emphasized what residents should prioritize.

"Knowing what your responsibilities are and making sure you're doing it safely after the storm and getting in touch with your insurance agent to start the claims process," McCracken said.

Reading your policy, understanding it and documenting it digitally are among the first steps experts recommend taking before this storm season begins.

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