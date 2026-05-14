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Okeechobee Hurricane Expo offers free preparedness information for families

Our Village Okeechobee and the American Red Cross are hosting the free event on Saturday, May 16 at Sutton Milk and will feature vendors, family activities and safety presentations
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OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Our Village Okeechobee and the American Red Cross are hosting Okeechobee's first ever Hurricane Expo on Saturday, May 16.

The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Sutton Milk, located at 5818 US-98 in Okeechobee.

Residents of Okeechobee will learn about hurricane readiness and get connected to resources that can help them before and after a storm.

Okeechobee Hurricane Expo

Attendees can expect agency vendors, food vendors, local businesses and family fun activities. The expo will also feature hurricane preparedness education, a Prepare with Pedro presentation and a WHALE Tales water safety presentation for children.

This event comes after the WPTV First Alert Weather Team brought its "Storm Ready" Hurricane Preparedness Tour to Okeechobee on Wednesday night at the Okeechobee Public Library.

First Alert Meteorologist Kate Wentzel led a hurricane presentation covering what residents should do before hurricane season, reminding attendees that complacency can be dangerous.

For more information about the Okeechobee Hurricane Expo, click here.

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