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WPTV visiting 6 locations for Hurricane Preparedness Tour

Hurricane preparedness tour, Vero Beach, April 29
WPTV
Hurricane preparedness tour, Vero Beach, April 29
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Hurricane season starts June 1, and the WPTV First Alert Weather Team is hitting the road for our "Storm Ready" Hurricane Preparedness Tour.

WPTV First Alert meteorologists are making six stops across our area, helping you prepare for hurricane season.

We'll be discussing topics like how to prepare for a storm, insuring your home, what to do after a storm and other safety tips.

Also, you can become a member of our Weather Spotters team, helping us be the eyes and ears of the community.

The events are open to the public. Arrival time is 6 p.m., with the events starting at 6:30 p.m. for each location.

We can't wait to see you there!

Below are the six locations that WPTV will be visiting:

April 29: Vero Beach
- The Heritage Center: 2140 14th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

May 6: Port St. Lucie
- Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens: 2410 SE Westmoreland Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

May 13: Okeechobee
- Okeechobee Public Library: 206 SW 16th St, Okeechobee, FL 34974

May 20: Jensen Beach
- Treasure Coast Children's Museum: 1707 NE Indian River Dr, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

May 26: Boca Raton
- Boca Raton Public Library: 400 NW 2nd Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33432

May 28: Loxahatchee
- Buena Vista Farms: 14301 Okeechobee Blvd, Loxahatchee, FL 33470

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2026 STORM NAMES

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TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.