How will Hurricane Ian impact home insurance costs in Florida?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The estimated cost of the damage to Hurricane Ian is expected to reach into the tens of billions of dollars, and Florida's already stressed insurance industry will bear the costs.

This year alone, Florida lost six insurance companies after they simply ran out of money.

Now with Ian predicted to be the second costliest storm in U.S. history, many insurance experts said a lot of companies in Florida could be pushed to the brink.

As many as 27 insurers are already on a state financial watchlist.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Damaged homes are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla.





Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana said those companies will be backed by the state to pay claims for Hurricane Ian. But after that, it could get dicey for policyholders statewide.

"In the initial impact, even if you didn't have a claim, it's going to take a toll on the carriers still in business, and it depends on how much they have to pay," Norberg said. "It all pushes toward the numbers growing in (Citizens Property Insurance Corporation) even more. If they can't get standard market companies, they will have to go to Citizens."

Citizens Insurance, the insurer of last resort, is now the dominant insurer in Florida with more than a million policies and growing.

WPTV Robert Norberg shares how Hurricane Ian will impact home insurance premiums in Florida.

Insurance experts said Hurricane Ian will likely drive up costs — not just by the large claims — but also the rising costs for re-insurance, basically insurance for the insurance companies.

Right now, they have enough cash to cover damage from Hurricane Ian. But beyond that, Norberg said to start looking for surcharges on all insurance policies to help keep Citizens afloat.