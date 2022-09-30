Watch Now
Here's how to help victims of Hurricane Ian

Donate to Scripps Howard Fund for hurricane relief
WPTV Hurricane Ian Relief from Scripps Howard Fund
Posted at 2:43 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 14:55:29-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many of you have reached out wanting to know how you can help the people whose lives have been turned upside down by Hurricane Ian. We want to help too.

Our parent company, The E.W. Scripps Company, owns five TV stations in Florida, including affiliates in Fort Myers and Tampa. We have dozens of journalists on the ground, and we know firsthand just how devastating this storm is.

That's why WPTV is partnering with our company's charitable organization, the Scripps Howard Fund, to organize monetary donations for the people affected by the storm.

Our teams across Florida will work directly with local organizations to make sure every cent you give goes directly to help the people and communities impacted by the storm.

We've tried to make it as easy as possible for you to help. You can text the word "STORM" to 50155 and follow the prompts. Follow the instructions below to donate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
