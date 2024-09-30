Here's how many insurance claims have already been filed in Florida from Hurricane Helene

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Insurance claims are beginning to pile up after Hurricane Helene left a path of destruction in multiple states.

In Florida, state data shows close to 40,000 claims filed and damages totaling $434 million.

Having confidence in insurers to pay claims is something Doug Quinn is skeptical about.

"There is a lot going on in the insurance industry that nobody is talking about," Quinn said at WPTV's Coverage Collapse Town Hall in September.

Quinn is the executive director of the American Policyholder Association, an organization he founded after his home was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.

"I got 4 feet of water, and my home ended up being totaled," Quinn told WPTV senior reporter Matt Sczesny. "My insurance company hired an engineering firm that created a fraudulent report to say that damage was already there."

Quinn said that practice is still happening too many times, even in Florida where two years after Hurricane Ian nearly 200,000 claims have been closed without any claims, a number that he said is too high.

"There's no segment of the market that is immune from fraud," Quinn said.

"When is the state of Florida going to start holding the insurance industry accountable for their actions," he asked during the town hall audience.

State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, who was on the panel for the town hall, answered quickly, saying there are currently 22 active investigations of insurers.

"I would disagree with you sir in that the insurance companies in Florida are highly regulated," Overdorf said.

Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute also sent us the following statement on the matter:

"The Florida property insurance industry is acting as a financial first responder to help its impacted customers recover from Hurricane Helene. The industry is in its best financial position in many years due to legislative reform passed in 2022 and 2023 and is well-capitalized to pay storm claims. If insurers do not follow state regulations regarding Helene claims processing, they will be held accountable by the Florida insurance commissioner and subject to sanctions."

