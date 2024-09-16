Here's how first-time homebuyers can receive up to $100K in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — New funds are available for first-time homebuyers in Palm Beach County, officials announced Monday.

Palm Beach County's Department of Housing and Economic Development (HED) announced the availability of money through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

Funding will provide up to $100,000 to assist income-eligible applicants with acquiring their first home. This includes the acquisition, acquisition/rehabilitation, new construction, down payment, and closing costs that will be used as their primary place of residence.

The online application portal will open on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at noon and close on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (or until 30 applications have been submitted).

Applications must be submitted online and will be processed on a first submitted, first qualified, first served basis, subject to funding availability.

Palm Beach County officials said all financial assistance will be in the form of a deferred loan secured by a recorded Mortgage, Promissory Note and Declaration of Restrictions.

Officials said the property's purchase price cannot exceed $568,557.

Eligible applicants can apply through the Housing and Economic Development website.

PRE-APPLICATION ORIENTATION:

Before applying, applicants may attend one of the Virtual Pre-Application Orientations listed below:



Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at noon

Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Click here to access the Virtual Pre-Application Orientation meeting.

Meeting Number: 2313 066 5492

Password: 5CAnQTPun67

Or those interested in the program can dial (904)-900-2303 to join by phone.

For additional information, please contact Mortgage and Housing Investments Division at (561) 233-3600 or Antoinette Prescott at (561)233-3606 or Rommel Sankhi at (561) 233-3693 or via email at HEDverify@pbcgov.org

