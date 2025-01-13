Greenacres accepting applications for property enhancement grant program

GREENACRES, Fla. — Residents in Greenacres can begin applying for a grant to renovate their homes, city officials announced on Monday.

Through March 1, the city is accepting applications for its Property Enhancement Grant Program.

"This initiative provides financial assistance to property owners and businesses, encouraging them to enhance and maintain the value of their properties through renovations and rehabilitations that improve their appearance and contribute to the city's overall aesthetic," the city stated in a press release.

Residents can receive up to 50% of the total project cost, with a maximum award of $5,000 for residential properties and $10,000 for commercial properties for eligible improvements.

Funding is provided through an application, evaluation, and review process, and is distributed on a reimbursement basis.

How to Apply:

Download Application: Applications are available online at greenacresfl.gov/grants.

Pick-Up Application: Applications can also be picked up in person at Greenacres City Hall located at 5800 Melaleuca Ln.

Submission Deadline: Completed applications and all required documents must be submitted no later than March 1. Submissions can be delivered to City Hall or emailed to ahernandez@greenacresfl.gov.

For additional program information or assistance, residents can contact Program Coordinator Aileen Hernandez at 561-642-2071 or email ahernandez@greenacresfl.gov.

Matt Sczesny

