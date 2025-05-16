Florida property tax reform: Lawmakers seek deal without governor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Lawmakers in Tallahassee are moving forward with plans to reform property taxes as they search for ways to save homeowners money.

However, Gov. Ron DeSantis says he won't be participating in those talks.

WATCH BELOW: Florida property tax reform: GOP leaders seek new legislation

Florida property tax reform: GOP leaders seek new legislation

A House committee comprised of 37 lawmakers is considering various ideas like a $500,000 homestead exemption, protections against foreclosure for unpaid taxes and tax relief for seniors.

The committee invited the governor to present his ideas, but he declined, calling it unnecessary.

Instead, the governor has proposed a $5 billion rebate program, offering $1,000 per property. House Speaker Danny Perez, R-Miami, rejected the plan, arguing it doesn't address the root issue of high tax rates.

"The only option that I have ruled out is simply mailing $1,000 checks from the state treasury," Perez said. "These checks do not actually lower tax rates. These checks do not solve the property tax problem."

The committee plans to reconvene during upcoming budget talks and will later hold a statewide listening tour.

WPTV spoke to U.S. Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, who is one of the committee chairs discussing the proposal.

Overdorf said he'll be looking at how to save taxpayers' money, sharing his thoughts with WPTV about property taxes.

"We saw that property taxes, overall, just from 2020, have gone up by almost $23 billion in taxes collected every single year, and yet it doesn't have to be that way," Overdorf said.

As one of the chairs of the House Property Tax Reform Committee, Overdorf told WPTV he intends to meet with local leaders around the state about tax rates and spending.

WPTV has spoken with experts, taxpayers and local mayors on the proposal.

"Do (Florida lawmakers) want us to hold bake sales to make up the lack of funds? Should we have a garage sale?" Lake Worth Beach Mayor Betty Resch said in March. "I just don't understand where they think the money is going to come from."

That's a challenge that Overdorf says he's looking at.

"I've been tasked with delivering a piece of legislation back to the House for next fall that will be heard in the very first week of session," Overdorf said.

Even if there is a plan that lawmakers agree on, the final say moves to the voters in the fall of 2026.