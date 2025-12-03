Florida lawmakers look to put 'money back in the pockets of Floridians' with property tax reform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As four bills aiming at property tax reform cleared one committee hurdle in Tallahassee, the debate in Florida has started heating up.

"This is a real discussion that is going to have to be had," Palm Beach County Deputy Administrator Todd Bonlarron said.

WATCH BELOW: 4 bills aim to cut property taxes in Florida

Debate over Florida property taxes heats up in Tallahassee

Lawmakers contend that cities and counties in Florida have driven up property taxes by as much as $18 billion in the last three years.

"I'm not sure we've seen an $18 billion increase in services," state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, said. "In fact, the collections are outpacing inflation as well as outpacing population growth, so I think there are some requirements for better management overall."

Overdorf is the co-chair of a select House committee that has come up with several bills, four of which just cleared the State Affairs Committee.

The bills are as follows:



They range in policy from eliminating non-education taxes for all homesteaded homeowners, homeowners 65 and older and increasing the homestead exemption for homeowners carrying insurance.

"All bills protect school funding, every single one of them, and the second part is law enforcement is also protected," Overdorf said.

His committee and the state CFO spent the summer talking with counties and cities about their tax revenue and spending.

"Cutting hundreds of millions of dollars and billions of dollars statewide is an incredibly significant impact," Bonlarron said. "I think the one thing we've told a number of people first and foremost, an overwhelming area where we have spent our dollars are public safety."

Bonlarron said Palm Beach County is already looking at ways to make their budget leaner, but maintaining services after a property tax cut may require raising fees and finding other revenue streams.

"People want to know in this community (that) when they pick up their phone and dial 911, there will be a 911 operator to pick up the phone and quickly. And if they need that service, they'll be there as fast as they can. We can't afford to have those types of delays," Bonlarron said.

Meanwhile, Overdorf said lawmakers are determined to come up with solutions and allow voters to decide this next November.

"I think we're looking at a new marker in the sand putting money back in the pockets of Floridans," Overdorf said. "We're going to go ahead and manage our government more like a business."

Read more of WPTV's coverage of property taxes below:

Real Estate News Florida homes could gain 9% value without property taxes Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News Property insurance, not property taxes, becomes Democrats' rallying cry Forrest Saunders

State Democrats, cities sound alarm as House pushes sweeping property tax changes Forrest Saunders

Real Estate News Renner urges immediate property tax rollback Forrest Saunders

Real Estate News Local state senator introduces 5 bills to cut property taxes Matt Sczesny

State Florida House rolls out property tax proposals for 2026 ballot Forrest Saunders

Real Estate News DeSantis blasts House property tax proposals as 'half measures' Forrest Saunders