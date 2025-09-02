Florida insurance regulators impose $2 million in fines against 8 companies due to 'misconduct'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida insurance regulators announced Tuesday fines they have imposed on eight insurance companies related to the handling of claims.

This announcement comes after WPTV reported Monday that three insurance companies were recently fined.

3 home insurance companies fined thousands of dollars

The fines of the eight companies total $2.075 million and are the result of market conduct examinations from Hurricanes Ian and/or Idalia.

Officials said two additional examinations are pending, which may result in more fines.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said in a statement that they're holding insurance companies accountable, describing their actions as "misconduct."

"These fines are proof positive that we are committed to holding them accountable," Ingoglia said.

The fines come at a time when Florida's insurance industry seems to be rebounding with profits and, in some case, rate reductions.

"Capital is pouring in, and the market is stabilizing, but our office holds insurers to high standards," Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky said. "It is important that consumers have confidence that they are getting what they pay for."

The breakdown of the companies and fines by the Office of Insurance Regulation is as follows:



American Coastal Insurance Company: $400,000

American Mobile Insurance Exchange: $400,000

Centauri Specialty Insurance Company: $100,000

Clear Blue Insurance Company: $400,000

Monarch National Insurance Company: $325,000

Sutton National Insurance Company: $50,000

Tower Hill Prime Insurance Company: $250,000

TypTap Insurance Company: $150,000

Click here to read the full examination reports and consent orders from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.