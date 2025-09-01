American Coastal, TypTap, Sutton National fined thousands by Florida's Office of Insurance Regulation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is tracking new developments in Florida's insurance coverage collapse.

We've learned that three companies have been fined by state regulators for violations involving adjusters and handling claims.

The fines were posted by the Office of Insurance Regulation dated Aug. 18.

The three companies named in the consent orders are:



Some of the violations center on disclosures and communications over claims, and with Sutton National and American Coastal also using adjusters who were not properly appointed.

"We're happy to see the market conduct investigations happening," said Doug Quinn with the American Policyholder Association.

Quinn has been critical of how many Florida insurers handle claims and keeps pushing for more enforcement.

"Some will look at the fines and say it's just a slap on the wrist compared to the money they're bringing in and shorting policyholders on. I don’t know if I disagree with that," Quinn said. "I do know the reality is Florida policyholders are getting the worst treatment in the country."

This year seems to be bringing better times for insurance companies in Florida, with some reporting profits and lowering rates.

"We've had 15 companies start up in the last 24 months, and that's more companies we've ever seen starting up in the state of Florida in that short period of time," Jeff Brandes with the Florida Police Project said.

The fines do seem to be an indication of both the insurance commissioner and new CFO Blaise Ingoglia keeping a close eye on insurers in Florida and how they do business.