Florida homeowners facing insurance sticker shock may have more roof options than they think

STUART, Fla. — Florida homeowners insurance premiums largely depend on two critical roof factors: age and materials, according to local insurance experts who say the roof serves as a home's primary defense against weather damage.

"We call the roof the first line of defense," said Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana.

WATCH BELOW: Roof driving up your insurance? Local agent offers these options

Roof age can drive up costs. Agent explains your options

Why roof condition drives insurance costs

Insurance companies increasingly raise premiums on asphalt shingle roofs older than 15 years, while metal roofs receive favorable treatment for their 30-year-plus lifespan, according to industry professionals.

"If you have a 20-year-old roof it will wear and tear just like the tires on your car," said Lee Wiglesworth of Wiglesworth-Rindom Insurance in Stuart.

Asphalt shingles remain Florida's most popular and economical roofing choice, but their vulnerability to heat and wind makes them less attractive to insurers as they age.

Limited options for older roofs

Homeowners with shingle roofs over 15 years face shrinking insurance options, Wiglesworth explained.

"You have those companies that have the most competitive rates where they only want that under 15-year-old shingled roof, so if you're 16, we can still have options but you're starting to eliminate options for yourself," he said.

Real Estate News Florida roof costs & insurance: What homeowners need to know Matt Sczesny

Why this matters now

Florida's insurance market has seen new companies enter the state, with more insurers willing to cover older homes. However, finding affordable coverage for aging roofs still requires strategic shopping and understanding available options.

Alternative coverage strategies

For homeowners reluctant to replace aging roofs, scheduled endorsements offer partial protection. Under this arrangement, insurers cover only 25% of an older roof's value while homeowners self-insure the remaining 75%.

"You still have some coverage there, but they won't give you a brand-new roof; it can be an option for some people absolutely adamant they do not need to replace their roof," Wiglesworth said.

Real Estate News Insurers move goalposts: Florida roofs now flagged at 15 years Matt Sczesny

Metal vs. shingle roof considerations

Metal roofs cost nearly twice as much as asphalt shingles but offer superior long-term protection and insurance advantages, according to Wiglesworth.

His advice for homeowners considering roof replacement: "Call an agent who can shop multiple carriers and say, 'What would it save me if I got a new roof?' even before they get a new roof."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

