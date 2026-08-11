'Like a lose-lose': Florida homeowners weigh roof costs, materials and insurance as insurers watch age closely

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida homeowners investing in expensive metal roofs are discovering that durability doesn't always translate to lower insurance premiums, with some residents facing higher costs despite upgrading their homes' first line of defense against severe weather.

WATCH BELOW: Florida roof costs and insurance: What homeowners need to know

Florida roof costs and insurance: What homeowners need to know

Anier Sosa installed a new metal roof to replace an aging shingled roof on his West Palm Beach home two years ago, expecting the premium upgrade to reduce his homeowners insurance costs. Instead, the investment had an unexpected result.

"It's basically the best roof you can put on the house; my premium did not go down, and when I asked them why, (they said) it's because your roof is too expensive, so it's kind of like a lose-lose," Sosa told WPTV.

The Metal Roof Dilemma

Metal roofs offer superior protection against Florida's harsh weather conditions, lasting up to 40 years compared to traditional asphalt shingles. However, the initial investment can exceed $50,000, roughly double the cost of conventional roofing materials.

This price difference creates a complex insurance calculation that doesn't always favor homeowners who make the premium investment.

"A lot of people are moving towards the metal because it's a better roof," Sosa said, highlighting the growing trend among Florida homeowners seeking long-term protection.

Why This Matters Now

As Florida's insurance market continues recovering from recent instability, roof age and condition remain critical factors in determining coverage costs. With hurricane season here and insurance companies scrutinizing risk factors more closely than ever, homeowners need to understand how roofing decisions impact their premiums.

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The 15-Year Rule

Insurance companies typically require roofs to be 15 years old or newer to qualify for the best rates, according to Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana.

"Fifteen typically is the thing. And some companies, it's all roofs they want 15 or newer to get the best rate," Norberg explained to WPTV.

After the 15-year mark, premiums generally increase regardless of the roofing material. Recent Florida legislation ensures older roofs remain insurable, but typically at higher premium costs.

Legislative Changes Provide Protection

"Previously, the issue in Florida was homeowners policies were being canceled because of roof age," said Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute.

New Florida laws now prevent insurance companies from canceling policies solely based on roof age, though higher premiums often apply to older roofing systems.

Proactive Maintenance Recommendations

Insurance experts recommend homeowners take proactive steps to maintain their roofs and potentially qualify for better rates.

"Realistically, with the weather conditions in Florida as they are between heat and the storms, you should have your roof inspected at least when it's 10 years old, have a professional inspect it because we call the roof the first line of defense," Friedlander advised.

Regular professional inspections can help homeowners identify potential issues early and demonstrate proper maintenance to insurance companies, potentially qualifying them for lower premiums.

Market Reality vs. Expert Suggestions

While Florida's insurance commissioner previously suggested phasing out traditional asphalt shingles in favor of more durable materials, insurance experts say such a transition isn't practical given the significant cost differences.

Traditional shingle roofs cost approximately half the price of metal alternatives, making them the more accessible option for many Florida homeowners despite their shorter lifespan in the state's challenging climate.

Looking Forward

Even as Florida's insurance market shows signs of improvement and stability, roof condition and age remain primary factors insurance companies evaluate when setting premiums.

Homeowners considering roofing upgrades should consult with both roofing contractors and insurance agents to understand how material choices might impact their long-term costs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.