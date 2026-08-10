Florida homeowners now on 15-year clock for roof replacements

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Insurance companies in Florida are now flagging roofs that are 15 years old instead of waiting until they reach 20 years.

"Most companies will do asphalt or composition shingles up to 15 (years) now," Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana said. "They want 15 (years) or newer to get the best rate; they will take older roofs on tile and metal; metal seems to be getting the best rate."

WATCH BELOW: Insurers move goalposts: Florida roofs now flagged at 15 years

Insurers move goalposts: Florida roofs now flagged at 15 years



Norberg said metal roofs can be viewed positively by insurers for up to 40 years in some cases.

Asphalt shingles, on the other hand, are viewed as being vulnerable to the Florida sun and strong winds.

In the last several years, Florida homeowners have paid thousands for new roofs under pressure from insurance companies and rising premiums.

"The biggest indicator of your rate and impact is the age of your roof," Melissa Burt DeVriese, the president of Security First Insurance, said. "If you have an old roof, getting a new roof will save you thousands of dollars a year."

WPTV recently spoke with Vero Beach homeowner Kelly Hagen, who said she has a nearly $9,000 premium and cannot find a better quote because of her roof.

"Several people have checked it for me, and being that my roof turns 15 (years old) this month, they are not able to help me," she wrote to WPTV in an email

State leaders and insurance experts insist shopping around for homeowners insurance has gotten better as new companies come into the state and rates decline.

But now it seems homeowners are on a 15-year clock when it comes to asphalt shingle roofs.