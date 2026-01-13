Florida homeowner hits snag in state grant program designed to help hurricane-proof homes

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A Sebastian homeowner approved for a state grant to hurricane-proof her home found herself trapped in a catch-22 that left her unable to access the funding she desperately needed.

Trish Yanosky was approved for a $10,000 grant through Florida's My Safe Florida Home program, which helps property owners, particularly those who are lower-income, harden their homes and lower insurance premiums. But the program requires homeowners to pay contractors upfront and seek reimbursement later — a barrier that stopped Yanosky's project in its tracks.

"The money is there. It's like they're dangling the carrot, it's there, but you can't have it," Yanosky said.

After calling at least five to 10 contractors, Yanosky couldn't find anyone willing to start work without payment first — a cost she simply couldn't afford.

"I'm disappointed, sad, angry, you know, all the feelings, all the emotions," she said.

Yanosky reached out to WPTV for help after hitting dead ends. Investigative Reporter Kate Hussey connected her with GovBridge, a state program designed to link grant-approved homeowners with contractors willing to do the work upfront without payment, with the promise of reimbursement through the My Safe Florida Home program.

"Why didn't My Safe Florida Home tell me about this?" Yanosky asked when learning about GovBridge.

The tool was discovered by WPTV's Matt Sczesny after hearing from other viewers who, like Yanosky, said they were never told about GovBridge or had their requests repeatedly bounce back.

This time, Yanosky's request went through successfully. The system confirmed she would be contacted by a vetted and approved contractor shortly.

"Sweet!" Yanosky responded when seeing the confirmation.

Her frustration has now turned to hope as she moves closer to protecting her home before the next hurricane season.

"Hopeful. Happy you guys came here," she said.

Now, she's hoping others having the same problem come forward — both to get answers, and to highlight the ongoing issue many are facing.

"Hopefully we can change things and get the word out so more people come forward," said Yanosky.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.