GovBridge program inside My Safe Florida Home helps with upfront money on grants

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's nice when WPTV receives an email that points out information that can help the entire public.

That's what happened when we heard from Carol Livingston Plummer in Kissimmee, Florida, who told me about GovBridge.

It's a program that allows grant recipients to avoid paying large sums of money up front for approved home improvements.

"I couldn't find that money, I didn't want to go borrow the money, so I know there's a way out through GovBridge," Livingson Plummer said.

She said she found the program's link near the bottom of the My Safe Florida Home website and also at the GovBridge website.

The website states the following:

"We bridge the gap by providing fast, reliable funding solutions that ensure contractors have the working capital to cover labor, materials, and operational costs — without waiting months for government reimbursements. ... As a grant recipient, you're only responsible for your required match and any project costs that go beyond the grant amount. For example, if you're approved for a $10,000 matching grant, you will contribute $5,000 of your own funds — together covering a $15,000 project."

We're told that the program is part of the effort this year by lawmakers to prioritize low-income seniors in the My Safe Florida Home program.