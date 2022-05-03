Florida dominates list of 25 most overvalued US rental markets, according to new study

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Skyrocketing housing costs in Florida have local residents stressed about how they will pay their rent or find a place to live.

A new study released Tuesday by Florida Atlantic University is adding fuel to the frustration of many renters across the state.

Researchers from FAU ranked the 25 most overvalued U.S. rental markets, and the first five were all in the Sunshine State.

The study found that renters in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are paying an average of $2,832 a month — 21.75% above what they should be paying based on the area's long-term leasing trends.

Other areas of Florida rounding out the top five of the study included:

No. 2: Fort Myers has a $2,052 monthly average rent — 18.16% above the long-term leasing trend for the area

No. 3: Tampa has a $2,029 monthly average rent — 17.08% premium above long-term leasing trends

No. 4: Sarasota-Bradenton has a $2,402 monthly average rent— 16.98% premium above long-term leasing trends

No. 5: Port St. Lucie has a $2,201 monthly average rent — 15.61% premium above long-term leasing trends

Other markets in Florida that made the top 25 of the list included Lakeland at No. 8, Daytona Beach at No. 12, Jacksonville at No. 13, Orlando at No. 16, and Melbourne at No. 19.

Researchers said they developed the list by analyzing rental markets in Florida earlier this year before expanding the study. They used past leasing data from Zillow to model historic trends from 2014 to determine where rents should be and compare those to current rents.

Rent costs increased sharply in Florida during the pandemic due to robust demand from out-of-state transplants.

This came at a time when developers struggled to build more units because of supply-chain shortages and rising materials costs.

"Florida is a popular destination under normal circumstances, and it's even more desirable now because its pandemic policies strongly favored consumers and businesses," FAU real estate economist Ken Johnson said. "Landlords can charge exorbitant rents because if the existing tenants do not accept the new lease terms, other people will accept them quickly. This all points back to a persistent inventory shortage in rental units."

The study called the recent rent increases "unusual" because rents tend to be less volatile than housing prices, which are more reactionary to external forces, such as mortgage rate changes.

"Higher rents will persist until inflation comes under control and we build enough units," Florida Gulf Coast University real estate expert Shelton Weeks said. "In the meantime, people will have to make hard choices."

Researchers said a return to normal housing prices might not be happening anytime soon.

"We want an immediate solution to this problem, but there is none," said Bennie Waller, a professor of finance and real estate at

Longwood University. "There is going to be a reckoning from this latest housing crisis."