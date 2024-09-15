FEMA hosts open house for Palm Beach County residents to learn about flood insurance, new flood maps

WEST PLAM BEACH, Fla. — About 50 people attended Saturday's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) open house event in West Palm Beach. It was a one-stop-shop for all information flood-related.

Real Estate News No flood insurance? Residents learn the hard way it's a gamble Matt Sczesny

FEMA was joined by county and city leaders, as well as insurance leaders, taking questions from residents about their updated flood risk and how it will impact their wallets.

5,000 properties in Palm Beach County have gone from low to medium risk to high risk as a result of FEMA's updated flood maps that go into effect Dec. 20.

Real Estate News Do you know if you're in a flood zone? Joel Lopez

The biggest thing to take away from the open house is that having home insurance does not mean you have flood insurance, and we are all at some level of flood risk.

FEMA recommends talking to your insurance provider to find out the best ways to protect your home from a flood.