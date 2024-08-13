Florida homeowners find out the hard way that low flood risk can still be a gamble

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Flooding in Florida doesn't occur just near the coastline.

Many homeowners are finding out the hard way that even low-risk areas can turn into high-risk gambles if they decline flood insurance.

"We're not in a flood zone. We don't have flood insurance, never thought we need flood insurance we're Zone X," said Kelsey Blanton, whose Sarasota home was flooded by heavy rains from Hurricane Debby.

"My insurance agent double-checked for me. We are still on flood Zone X," resident Kim Gregory said. "We are not in a flood zone. There's no requirement for flood insurance."

Zone X is a designation from FEMA that says the property has less than a 0.2% annual probability of flooding.

Without flood insurance, these homeowners are left footing the bill for the damage from the estimated 13-inch rainfall.

WPTV recently asked FEMA about the flood maps, the zones and the need for flood insurance.

"I definitely want people to be aware of the risk. I think people need to consider purchasing flood insurance," Tony Hake, FEMA's customer services division director, said.

Hake said the lines on the FEMA map are created as a guideline and flooding can happen anywhere.

"One-third of the losses or claims paid on, are typically in areas outside the special flood hazard area," Hake said.

WPTV found in Florida only about 12% of properties are covered by flood insurance.

On a typical home, the policies can average under a $1,000 a year, but a lot depends on if the property is in a high-risk area for flooding.

In those high-risk areas, many mortgage lenders require flood insurance. But in low-risk areas, it's up to homeowners.

"Almost all of my neighbors don't have flood insurance," Gregory said. "This is not a flooded area. This should never have happened."