FEMA Flood Zone Maps: 3 open house events scheduled for September in Palm Beach County

Pending maps become effective Dec. 20
If you're looking for the new FEMA Flood Map for Palm Beach County — good luck.
Lantana flooding
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New FEMA flood maps are set to take effect later this year, which may force thousands of residents to buy federal flood insurance.

To help with the process, Palm Beach County officials are holding three meetings in September so the public can ask questions about the changes.

The pending maps become effective Dec. 20.

Flooding, flood, Lake Worth Beach on June 12, 2024

Real Estate News

Why new FEMA flood maps are causing frustration in Palm Beach County

Matt Sczesny

The Planning, Zoning and Building Department has partnered with the Palm Beach County League of Cities and scheduled three open house events that will include representatives from the county, municipalities, FEMA and the insurance industry.

The meetings will be held on the following dates and locations:

Boynton Beach

Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 5-8 p.m.

Boynton Beach Police Department, Community Room, 2100 High Ridge Road 

The following municipalities will have representatives in attendance:

  • Boca Raton
  • Boynton Beach
  • Briny Breezes
  • Delray Beach
  • Highland Beach
  • Hypoluxo
  • Ocean Ridge
  • South Palm Beach
  • Unincorporated Palm Beach County

West Palm Beach

Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Howard Park Community C​​enter, 1302 Parker Ave.

The following municipalities will have representatives in attendance:

  • Lake Worth Beach
  • Lantana
  • Manalapan
  • West Palm Beach
  • Palm Beach
  • Unincorporated Palm Beach County

Jupiter

Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5-8 p.m.

Jupiter Community Center - Auditorium, 200 Military Trail

The following municipalities will have representatives in attendance:

Navigating the new FEMA flood map? It's not easy

County officials said that outreach events for western communities are "coming soon."

Property owners who are required to have a new flood insurance policy are encouraged to obtain them as soon as possible.

Anyone with an existing National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy is urged to maintain their current policy.

"Regardless of your flood zone, the county continues to recommend that all property owners have flood insurance since flooding can occur anywhere," county officials said in a statement. "Windstorm insurance does not cover flood damage. Homeowners are encouraged to contact their insurance agent or call FEMA Insurance Exchange at 1-877-336-2627 to find an agent to protect your property."

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.
