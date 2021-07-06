Watch
MoneyReal Estate News

Actions

Condo ownership in Florida: What to know before you buy

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Wilfredo Lee/AP
This building, photographed June 24, 2021, erected a year later by the same company, using the same materials and a similar design, has faced the same tides and salty air as the building that collapsed in Surfside, Fla. Champlain Towers North is a twin building to the Champlain Towers South condo building that partially collapsed.
Champlain Towers North twin building to collapsed condominium, June 24, 2021
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 12:18:26-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Following the tragic collapse of the Surfside condominium, residents have serious questions about purchasing a new condo.

We're talking to a local attorney this afternoon about what you need to know before deciding to buy your new home.

MORE: Surfside building collapse: How did this happen?

Daniel Lustig, attorney and partner at Pike & Lustig, LLP in West Palm Beach, will answer your questions about condo ownership.

Join the conversation on the WPTV Facebook page at 1 p.m. to ask your questions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.