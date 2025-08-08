Condo owners still left out of My Safe Florida Home grants

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — For condo owners looking for a shot at a My Safe Florida Home grant, it's another disappointing year.

"I think it's very unfair," said Lori Cowell of Delray Beach. "In Florida, there's so many condo owners, I don't understand."

Cowell said she has been turned down for three straight years to try for a $10,000 grant to help with impact windows in her condo and she's giving up on trying this year.

Florida lawmakers have only approved the grants for single-family homes and townhomes with $280 million in the program's budget.

There is a pilot program for condos now in its second year, but only condo associations can apply for the grants for the buildings.

"I have one neighbor, we've been on this process together," said Cowell. "She finally buckled and she is going to pay for the windows, because she's so scared, but I don't have that luxury. I don't have the money to put up for the windows."