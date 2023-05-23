Changes to The Square in West Palm Beach clearer with new renderings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Changes keep on coming to The Square in downtown West Palm Beach. New renderings of the latest high rise have been released as growth continues in the area.

In order to make room for the 480,000 square foot office and retail space dubbed "West Tower," visitors will have to say goodbye to staples like Copper Blues Rock Pub and Kitchen, the Palm Beach Improv and the AMC movie theater.

The growth follows a pattern in South Florida with which residents hope West Palm Beach can keep up.

"This whole area is developing quickly, and I just hate to see the quality of life which has been, I think, wonderful for the last 10 or 15 years, I hate to see it start deteriorating because of all the crowding," downtown resident Steve Cobb said. "That's the only concern I have."

The "West Tower" high-rise at The Square is scheduled to be completed in 2026.