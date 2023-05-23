Watch Now
Changes to The Square in West Palm Beach clearer with new renderings

Copper Blues, Palm Beach Improv, AMC movie theater have closed
Changes keep on coming to The Square in Downtown West Palm Beach. New renderings of the latest high rise have been released as growth continues in the area.
high rise renderings The Square West Palm Beach May 23 2023.png
Posted at 6:15 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 09:29:52-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Changes keep on coming to The Square in downtown West Palm Beach. New renderings of the latest high rise have been released as growth continues in the area.

In order to make room for the 480,000 square foot office and retail space dubbed "West Tower," visitors will have to say goodbye to staples like Copper Blues Rock Pub and Kitchen, the Palm Beach Improv and the AMC movie theater.

The growth follows a pattern in South Florida with which residents hope West Palm Beach can keep up.

"This whole area is developing quickly, and I just hate to see the quality of life which has been, I think, wonderful for the last 10 or 15 years, I hate to see it start deteriorating because of all the crowding," downtown resident Steve Cobb said. "That's the only concern I have."

The "West Tower" high-rise at The Square is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

