Chris Gilmore joined the WPTV/WFLX news team in May 2019.

He returns to the Florida news world after spending three years reporting and anchoring at KWTV News9 in Oklahoma City.

While there, he reported on major stories like the teacher walkout, passage of medial marijuana, and several tornadoes.

Before that, Chris worked in Fort Myers, and Gainesville, enterprise reporting and covering big stories like the murder of Dr. Theresa Sievers and the search for missing UF student, Christian Aguilar.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and a minor in Anthropology from the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications where he graduated with honors.

Chris didn’t always know he wanted to be a journalist but after working on several oral history projects growing up, he found it was a great way to learn and share stories.

Now he couldn’t happier to be working in South Florida closer to friends, family and all of you!

When he’s not putting together the latest story for you, you can catch him with a camera in his hand, exploring community events and restaurants with friends, or out on the water.

Chris is excited to be calling South Florida home! You can help him tell your stories by following him on his Twitter or Facebook pages.