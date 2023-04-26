LA Fitness sues Related Cos. for plans to open Equinox gym at The Square

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — LA Fitness is suing the company that owns The Square in downtown West Palm Beach.

According to the Palm Beach Post, LA Fitness filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the Related Cos.

The lawsuit claims Related's plans to open an Equinox fitness club there violates the lease agreement.

LA Fitness claims its 2012 lease agreement prohibits other fitness-related businesses from opening within the development.

It's all part of a planned overhaul at The Square that includes the construction of two office towers at the northeast corner of Rosemary Avenue and Hibiscus Street, which is the block where the former Brio restaurant and AMC movie theater are located.