PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As the My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program relaunched this week, there have been a few questions raised by homeowners.

One in particular caught my attention, about the grants from a Delray Beach homeowner who had just sold her home.

Can you transfer grants received through My Safe Florida Home program?

"I'm hoping the state will transfer this grant," 83-year-old Saralyn Buzen told me.

It seems the new home she's moving into in west Delray Beach also needs a new roof, like the home she had tried to get a grant for last year.

"It worked and we got approved right at the end and they ran out of the money but we were approved and they said that was it," she said.

I did email the Department of Financial Services, which oversees the program about this and I did look over the MSFH website.

There is no mention of transferring grants on the website and the rules seems pretty firm that the grants are designed for the homes that had the initial inspection.

That likely means Saralyn would have to start the process over with an inspection first and then a grant application.

This week and next week the MSFH program is open for Group 1 applicants, over 60 years of age and low income.

