California wildfires: Will it impact homeowners insurance?

TEQUESTA, Fla. — WPTV looked into the rules and potential impacts of the Southern California wildfires on homeowners insurance. The damage is widespread, and residents in the Los Angeles area are understandably worried.

The fires have raised questions and comparisons on homeowners insurance between California and Florida.

Tequesta real estate agent Holly Meyer Lucas said this week she has been fielding calls from homeowners looking to relocate to Florida.

"The outreach that we're getting (indicates) they're ready to make a decision and ready take action right now," she said.

There have even been reports of some California homeowners losing their insurance just before the fires — a situation that industry experts say is not allowed under the law, both in California and in Florida.

WPTV Real estate agent Holly Meyer Lucas said on Jan. 9, 2025, she has been contacted by Southern California residents looking to move to South Florida amid wildfires.

"Insurance companies are not allowed by regulators to just drop policies; it doesn't happen that way," said Mark Friedlander at the Insurance Information Institute.

Friedlander said in Florida homeowners must receive at least 120 days of notice on non-renewals by insurers, whereas in California, the requirement is 75 days.

Many carriers, Friedlander noted, have pulled back on policies in California under pressure from state regulations, which he believes is now easing. Homeowners left with few options do have access to a state-run insurance program that is somewhat similar to Citizens Insurance in Florida.

WPTV Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute speaks with WPTV about the home insurance market in Southern California compared to Florida as wildfires rip through the areas of the Golden State.

"The big difference is in Florida your Citizens policy is a full coverage policy. It covers you for windstorms and all other perils," Friedlander explained. "In California, the California FAIR Plan only covers you for wildfire losses."

There are concerns that these fires could stress the state insurance program in California, similar to the worries many have about Citizens Insurance here in Florida. However, experts do not expect claims from the fires to have any significant impact on insurance premiums in Florida.

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.

