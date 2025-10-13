Boynton Beach Cottage District turns vacant land into affordable homes for working families

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — In the heart of Boynton Beach, what was once vacant land for more than 15 years, is now transforming into a new neighborhood that city leaders hope will redefine affordable homeownership.

The Cottage District development is part of a citywide effort to make living in Boynton Beach more attainable for working families — teachers, nurses, first responders, and retail employees who help keep the city running.

New development turns vacant land into affordable homes for working families

The project is a collaborative effort between the Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (BBCRA), Palm Beach County, and construction company Pulte Group. Together, they're turning underused public land into 41 affordable homes: 22 townhomes for low-income buyers and 19 single-family homes for moderate-income families.

Vice Mayor Woodrow Hay said the goal is simple — to give workers a chance to live where they work.

"You work in Boynton, you ought to be able to live in Boynton," Hay said.

Each single-family home is part of Palm Beach County's Workforce Housing Program, which helps ensure long-term affordability. The homes are priced around $301,000, with a required deposit of just over $10,000. They range from 1,400 to 1,800 square feet, featuring three bedrooms and two-car garages.

"This property has been sitting vacant for a long time," Hay added. "Now it's turning into opportunity."

The registration for a homebuyer lottery to purchase one of the Cottage District homes opens Monday, Oct. 13, and runs through Oct. 17. To qualify, applicants must have:



A valid Workforce Housing Certificate from Palm Beach County

A lender pre-approval letter

Proof of down payment funds

A lottery for the townhomes will open at a later date

The BBCRA said the project is part of a broader strategy to revitalize the Heart of Boynton — an area rich in history and culture — while ensuring residents aren't priced out of their own community.

Since launching its affordable housing initiative, Boynton Beach has invested more than $13.5 million in completed projects, adding 37 affordable for-sale homes and 247 low-income rental apartments. Another $17.9 million in housing projects are currently underway, with more planned in the years ahead.

"There's a line so long — you can't imagine the amount of people trying to qualify for these homes," Hay said. "This is just the tip of the iceberg."

City officials said the Cottage District reflects Boynton Beach's vision to create a model neighborhood — one that preserves community character while providing pathways to homeownership for the people who make the city thrive.

For more information on the housing development visit: https://www.liveatcottagedistrict.com/community/