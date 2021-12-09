Affordable housing to be built on site of former Pahokee hospital

PAHOKEE, Fla. — Two new projects are working to bring affordable housing to Pahokee.

Earlier this year, city officials announced plans for a developer to build affordable rental housing at the site of a former hospital located at 200 Barfield Hwy.

On March 26, the city successfully sold six acres of land to a developer to begin the project.

City of Pahokee, H&F Planners

Artist rendering of Everglades Memorial Commons

The proposal includes 60 apartments to be built at the former hospital site. The city demolished the old hospital in November 2020 to make way for the new housing.

The new community, slated to be called Everglades Memorial Gardens, will offer an on-site community center along with 7,000 square feet of space for a day care center and greenspace.

A second affordable housing project in the city is scheduled to be built near Amaryllis and South Lake avenues on the former site of the Everglades High School. On those eight acres, the city said about 140 affordable apartments will be constructed.

