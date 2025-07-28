'A REAL ISSUE': What's causing the turbulent housing market in Florida?

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — As of July 28, Palm Beach County has the largest inventory of homes on the market, totaling over 13,000 active homes for sale— more than double that of St. Lucie or Indian River, and vastly more than Martin or Okeechobee, according to Redfin.

In the midst of Florida's turbulent housing market, a Treasure Coast couple spoke with WPTV about their struggle to sell their property as they plan to make space for a growing family.

Brian Delahunty and his wife, Carol, moved to Hutchinson Island from Long Island, New York at the end of 2020 with dreams of living on the beach.

“When we moved here it was like well, if you like this you better make a deal for today because it will be gone tomorrow," said Brian Delahunty.

Trey Herbert The Delahunty's ocean front condo view on Hutchinson Island

Today, they are trying to sell their beachfront condo and move into a new home in Fort Pierce, but the couple's newly renovated condo has been on the market since February.

"I figured time would be a month or two, maybe three... It's been almost six months now, and it's just a little frustrating," Delahunty said.

Homes sitting empty for months at a time is something that's increasingly becoming more common in our area.

"Our realtor Joe Tumolo had warned us that the market was a little saturated and that the condos aren't selling as quickly," Carol Delahunty said.

WPTV reporter Brooke Chau sat down with their realtor Joe Tumolo about why there are so many homes in the area sitting on the market and dropping in price.

Trey Herbert Realtor Joe Tumolo sits down with WPTV reporter Brooke Chau to discuss the future of Florida's housing market

“Interest rates are the number one reason," Tumolo said. "A 3% interest rate versus a 7% interest rate is a big difference when it comes to monthly payments."

According to Redfin's data, in June 2025, home prices in Florida were down 2.2% compared to the same month last year. On the flip side, there were over 219,000 homes for sale in Florida in June, up 8.7% year over year.

"Affordability is a real issue," Tumolo said. "Interest rates, property taxes, insurance—they all add up and wages just haven’t kept pace."

When it comes to forecasting the future housing market in Florida, Tumolo says the future of the market is uncertain, but there could be hope for a potential cut in interest rates.