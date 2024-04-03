8 new property insurance companies approved to enter Florida market

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Eight new insurance companies will now be able to enter the state and begin writing homeowners insurance policies.

The move was announced Wednesday by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) as the state continues to make efforts to stabilize the home insurance market, which has seen rates skyrocket in recent years.

"Florida's insurance market continues to strengthen, showing signs recent legislation is having positive impacts to the property insurance market," Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky said in a statement. "OIR remains steadfast in our efforts to stabilize Florida's insurance market by implementing legislative reforms and recruiting more insurers to the state. We look forward to continuing this work and promoting a competitive market for policyholders."

The newly-approved property and casualty insurers include:



Ovation Home Insurance Exchange

Manatee Insurance Exchange

Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange

Orange Insurance Exchange

Orion180 Select Insurance Company

Orion180 Insurance Company

Mainsail Insurance Company

Tailrow Insurance Companies

This announcement comes after the state approved six new property insurance companies to enter the Florida market in January.

Regulators are working to shed policies from the state's insurer of last resort, Citizens Home Insurance, amid fears that it may not have enough money in the event of a natural disaster.

The OIR said Wednesday that Citizens is showing improving financial strength. The said Citizens' surplus increased by about 17.5% from previous years, posting a net income in 2023 of $746 million compared to a loss of $2.2 billion in 2022.

Gov. Ron DeSantis in February called Citizens "not solvent" during an interview with CNBC.

A new report from Insurify said home insurance rates in Florida are expected to rise 7% this year, driving the average premium to $11,759.