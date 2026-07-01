Donald J. Trump International: What's changing at Palm Beach Airport and what's not

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach International Airport is in the process of becoming Donald J. Trump International Airport, with the official name change set to take effect July 9.

Inside the airport, little had changed so far on Wednesday — passengers are still departing and arriving as usual. But signs are already being swapped out as part of a transition funded by the state of Florida at a cost of $2.75 million.

The airport is still owned by Palm Beach County, but Trump owns the trademark on the new name.

Travelers have mixed reactions to the change.

"Congratulations Donald Trump for a new naming of an airport," one passenger said.

"I think they should keep it the same as what it was," another traveler said.

"I think it's frickin awesome, that's my president," a third passenger said.

"I didn't know it was changing. I'm from Texas originally, and it's easy to know it's West Palm Beach airport when I want to visit, so that might throw it off just a bit," another traveler told us.

Airport officials said nothing should change for passengers beyond the signage.

The airport posted a statement on its website addressing the transition: "While we recognize that the required name change may be received in different ways by our passengers, we're grateful for your continued support through this transition period."

Two lawsuits are attempting to stop the name change. George Poncy is one of the plaintiffs suing to block it. The local pilot said the state is stalling on scheduling a hearing.

"Have this hearing gosh, c'mon, so that's kind of where it is, we'll see, it's entirely possible this is going to get scheduled way after (the name change)," Poncy said.

Sign changes at the airport will happen gradually, meaning passengers will likely be among the first to notice the transition as it unfolds.

WPTV

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