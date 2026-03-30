DeSantis signs bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after Donald J. Trump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a controversial bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after Donald J. Trump.

The newly approved legislation, House Bill 919, gives the state authority over naming major commercial service airports and officially designates the facility as “Donald J. Trump International Airport.” The renaming caps months of political debate in Tallahassee and marks a high-profile local effort to honor Trump.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to rename PBI after President Trump

The proposal was first introduced in January. Supporters pointed to Trump’s longstanding ties to Palm Beach County, including his residence at Mar-a-Lago. That same month, a portion of Southern Boulevard, the main roadway connecting the airport to Mar-a-Lago, was renamed President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.

Momentum for the change continued into February when the Trump Organization filed trademarks connected to the potential airport name while the bill advanced through the Legislature.

In the Florida Senate, the measure passed 25-11 along party lines. Republican lawmakers backed the effort, calling it recognition of a sitting president and Florida resident.

Democrats opposed the bill, calling it unprecedented and raising concerns about an estimated $5.5 million cost to taxpayers. Critics also warned the change could open the door to private financial gain through branding and merchandise tied to the airport name.

Lawmakers rejected several proposed amendments, including delaying the renaming until after Trump leaves office, requiring voter approval through a local referendum, and prohibiting any financial ties to the rebranding.

With the governor’s signature in place, the renaming will move forward, though it still requires approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

If approved, all state records must reflect the new name beginning July 1. The airport’s three-letter code, PBI, will remain unchanged as the transition begins.

