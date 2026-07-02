Drivers to now see 'Donald J. Trump Int'l Airport' exit on I-95 as name transition begins

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach International Airport has begun the process of becoming Donald J. Trump International Airport, with the official name change set to take effect July 9.

These changes are now beginning to show as crews were seen on I-95 North Thursday morning changing Exit 69B to 'President Donald Trump Int'l Airport'.

WATCH:

Drivers to now see 'Donald J. Trump Int'l Airport' exit on I-95

The official three-letter designation from PBI to DJT, used for airline reservations and for navigation purposes, is expected to happen Aug. 18.

The airport posted a statement on its website addressing the transition: "While we recognize that the required name change may be received in different ways by our passengers, we're grateful for your continued support through this transition period."