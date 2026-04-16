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Pilot sues over Palm Beach International Airport renaming, citing safety concerns and cost to taxpayers

Pilot based in Palm Beach Gardens is suing the state, governor and Florida Department of Transportation over decision
PBI, PBIA, Palm Beach International Airport on Jan. 27, 2026
WPTV
PBI, PBIA, Palm Beach International Airport on Jan. 27, 2026
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PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A pilot based in Palm Beach Gardens is suing the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) over the decision to rename Palm Beach International Airport after Donald Trump.

George W. Poncy Jr. filed a lawsuit in Palm Beach County on April 12, alleging the recent passing of HB 919, which gives the state authority over naming major commercial service airports and officially designates the facility as “Donald J. Trump International Airport," happened without the consent of the county or coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

By passing the bill, the suit alleges the state violated Palm Beach County's home rule authority — the right for counties to govern on local matters. It also claims HB 919 bypassed a Florida statute that "establishes standards and procedures" for naming public facilities after individuals.

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The law is set to go into effect on July 1, and the airport’s three-letter code, PBI, will remain unchanged as the transition begins.

But Poncy, an FAA-licensed pilot, argues that "While FAA identifiers such as 'PBI' may remain unchanged, airport names are embedded in air traffic control communications, NOTAMs, navigation software, and international aviation databases," setting up potential safety concerns for anyone flying into or out of the airport.

"In aviation, even minor inconsistencies in airport identification can have safety implications, particularly in high-density or time-sensitive flight operations," the complaint states.

WPTV reached out to the FAA for comment on whether they need to approve name changes. A spokesperson responded: "Changing an airport name is a local issue and the FAA does not approve airport name changes. However, the FAA must complete some administrative tasks to include updating navigational charts and databases."

The complaint further alleges the cost of making changes to signage, databases and software would exceed $5.5 million, and with the state only providing partial funding, the rest could fall to taxpayers.

A PBIA spokesperson said in a statement March 31, the day Gov. DeSantis signed the bill, that "Transition activities, including updates to signage, branding and public‑facing materials, will occur in phases."

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