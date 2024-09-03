University of Florida offers course on Jimmy Buffett focusing on his music, environmentalism, philanthropy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Colleges across the country have made headlines recently for teaching classes centered around Taylor Swift.

Now, the University of Florida is offering a course focused on the laid-back musical talents of Jimmy Buffett.

According to the school, the course is titled (Un)Common Arts: "Son of a Son of a Sailor" and is believed to be the first college class on Buffett in Florida and possibly in the country.

In a bit of an homage to the "Margaritaville" singer, the honors elective class starts at 5:10 p.m. (It's Five O'Clock Somewhere, right?) on Tuesdays this fall at the Gainesville campus.

How Delray Beach is celebrating Jimmy Buffett Day

Instructor Melissa L. Johnson, Ph.D. said in a news release that she encourages the 12 "Parrotheads" in her class — no matter their previous knowledge of Buffett — to always learn something new about the artist, whether it is about his entrepreneurial enterprises, his environmental activism or his philanthropic endeavors.

"Because this is an honors course, I will be sneaking in some research and archival research skills," Johnson said in a statement. "We are going to try and track down everything we can find on Jimmy Buffett in Gainesville."

Sept. 1 marked the first anniversary of the singer-songwriter's death.

This year Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law designating A1A as "Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway," stretching along the east coast of Florida including Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River.

