Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill designating A1A as 'Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An iconic road in Florida just got a new name honoring the late Jimmy Buffett.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 91 on Thursday designating State Road A1A as "Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway."

Florida state Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, filed the legislation last fall.

The coastal highway runs from Key West to the Georgia border.

The new law states that markers designating A1A as "Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway" will be all along the east coast of Florida including Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River.

The Department of Transportation will begin putting up the signs by Aug. 30, according to the legislation.

The governor signed three other bills on Thursday, including HB 403 creating a "Margaritaville" specialty license plate.