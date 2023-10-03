Florida bill filed to designate A1A as 'Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An iconic road in Florida may be getting a new name to honor the late Jimmy Buffett.

Florida state Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, filed House Bill 91 on Friday to bestow an honorary designation of State Road A1A after the singer.

The coastal highway runs from Key West to the Georgia border.

If passed, parts of the highway would be renamed the "Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway" in specific counties, including Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River.

Lake Worth Beach Fans pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett in Lake Worth Beach Victor Jorges

The beloved "Margaritaville" singer died last month from a rare type of skin cancer at the age of 76.

The 2024 Florida legislative session begins in January.

If the bill passes, the designation would take place by Aug. 30, 2024.

Read the full bill below: