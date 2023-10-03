Watch Now
Florida bill filed to designate A1A as 'Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway'

Designation would include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River counties
FILE - This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York. Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 12:34:19-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An iconic road in Florida may be getting a new name to honor the late Jimmy Buffett.

Florida state Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, filed House Bill 91 on Friday to bestow an honorary designation of State Road A1A after the singer.

The coastal highway runs from Key West to the Georgia border.

If passed, parts of the highway would be renamed the "Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway" in specific counties, including Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River.

The beloved "Margaritaville" singer died last month from a rare type of skin cancer at the age of 76.

The 2024 Florida legislative session begins in January.

If the bill passes, the designation would take place by Aug. 30, 2024.

Read the full bill below:

