Taylor Swift's music offers educators opportunity to 'capitalize' on 'complex & critical' lyrics

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Are you, "Ready for It?"

Taylor Swift's much anticipated new album dropped overnight, sending fans into a frenzy and music stream skyrocketing.

The album, titled "The Tortured Poets Department," tortured Taylor Swift fans, keeping them up until the early hours of the morning. They later were surprised to find out it is a double album release titled "The Tortured Poets Department: Anthology."

Entertainment New Taylor Swift album has familiar Florida feel Peter Burke

At Rust and Wax Record Shop in West Palm Beach, "Swifties" had their choice of four vinyl versions of the long-awaited album.

Gabby Lawlor was at the store Friday to buy a copy.

"I think each album gets better and her work gets better," the super fan said. "I always look forward to hearing her lyrics because I think she's a master lyricist."

WPTV Gabby Lawlor discusses why she is a fan of Taylor Swift and her lyrics.

This is Swift's 11th studio album, containing 31 songs. The artist herself said it reflects a "sensational and sorrowful moment in time."

Fans said this album feels even more personal and authentic.

Payton Oakley also came out to Rust and Wax to purchase the album on vinyl.

WPTV Payton Oakley was at Rust and Wax Record Shop in West Palm Beach on Friday to pick up a copy of Taylor Swift's newest album.

"She's really good at writing lyrics, and they really resonate with me," Oakley said. "They mean a lot to me and have gotten me through a lot. This album especially, I just went through a breakup and this is like a breakup album."

The global phenomenon that is Swift even has some colleges like the University of Florida offering courses about her work and brand.

This spring, UF offered an uncommon arts course to honor students called "Musical Storytelling with Taylor Swift and Other Iconic Female Artists."

Entertainment These UF students are 'Ready for it:' Class devoted to Taylor Swift's music Allen Cone

While the class only has 15 students, it's been a huge success and may be expanded to serve more students.

Trysh Travis is an associate professor of Women's Studies at the university.

WPTV Trysh Travis at the University of Florida explains how Taylor Swift's music is an educational opportunity for students.

"Something that sounds fun but ends up being really complex and critical, that's huge and we want to capitalize on that any way we can," Travis said. "There is just a kind of magic that comes together in her words and her music."

She said the star's massive appeal, talent and relatability create a unique educational opportunity.

"Really thinking critically about the language, her imagery, the metaphors she uses, the way she uses rhymes, the way she breaks rhymes from time to time, those are the kinds of skills that the students are developing," Travis said. "The influence that she is having on a generation of women musicians right now can't be overestimated."