How Delray Beach is celebrating Jimmy Buffet Day

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Calling all Parrot Heads! Dust off those hawaiian shorts and join us at Old School Square as Delray Beach kicks off Labor Day weekend with a Margaritaville vibe.

Delray Beach celebrating Jimmy Buffett day Friday

The state of Florida has officially declared Aug. 30 as Jimmy Buffet Day. And the city of Delray Beach is set to celebrate everything Parrot Heads love.

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority is hosting a bunch of events for Labor Day weekend and kicking things off with a Pardy In Paradise: Delray's Tribute to Jimmy Buffett.

The Caribbean Chillers, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, will take the stage at Old School Square, located at 51 N. Swinton Ave., Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are expected to sell out and can be purchased for $20 (kids under five $5). There will be a costume contest, limbo competition, coconut painting and dancing.

Schedule of events:



4 p.m. - Gates Open

5 p.m. - Fins Up! Toast to Jimmy Buffett as we kick off our Party in Paradise

5:30 p.m. -6:30 p.m. Cape Universal Band (reggae)

6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. Jerry Leeman (acoustic rock)

8 p.m. - 10 p.m. The Caribbean Chillers (Jimmy Buffett Tribute band)

Other Downtown Delray events

Businesses like Deck in 84 are honoring Jimmy Buffett by throwing a Key West-style party with all-day happy hours featuring margaritas and cheeseburgers. Some proceeds benefit the Golden Bell Education Foundation.