Important information on Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Hard Rock Stadium is encouraging Taylor Swift ticket holders to plan ahead for the “Eras Tour” this weekend to ensure that fans have the best experience.

Taylor Swift will have shows in South Florida this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Below is information on parking, gate times, parent drop-off and pick-up, stadium access and security, road closures, and the Taylor Swift merchandise store:

PARKING



A prepaid parking pass AND a show ticket for that night’s concert are required to park at Hard Rock Stadium. There will be no parking for purchase at Hard Rock Stadium on the day of the show.

a show ticket for that night’s concert are required to park at Hard Rock Stadium. Only fans with a parking pass and a valid concert ticket may tailgate in stadium parking lots on the date of their concert ticket.

There are NO listening areas outside the stadium for people without concert tickets.

listening areas outside the stadium for people without concert tickets. Fans without concert tickets will not be permitted on stadium property and will be asked to leave. Fans should expect to have their ticket checked multiple times upon stadium entry.

Fans are required to scan their concert ticket prior to boarding Park & Ride buses, which are for concert ticket holders only. More information about parking and other transportation options to and from the show are available here.

GATE TIMES



Parking lots open at 3:30 p.m.

Stadium gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Guests will not be allowed to line up or park prior to parking gates opening at 3:30 p.m.

PARENT DROP-OFF AND PICK-UP



Hard Rock Stadium has set up three locations for parent drop-off and pick-up for all three show nights:

Lot 14 Lot 15 Lot 31

Parent drop-off lots will open at 3:30 p.m. on each show date.

If picking up from Lots 14 or 15, parents MUST enter the lot between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

• Road closures will go into effect beginning at 10:30 p.m. to facilitate stadium egress.

enter the lot between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. • For parents arriving after 10:30 p.m., the only lot that will be accessible will be Lot 31.

Hard Rock Stadium recommends parents use the Waze app to access the quickest routes around road closures.

STADIUM ACCESS AND SECURITY



Fans will go through multiple security and ticket checks to ensure only valid ticket holders enter parking lots and the stadium. Fans should expect to have their ticket scanned more than once to enter the stadium.

Bag Policy:

Allowed: Clear plastic bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Small bags that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5”

Prohibited: All purses or bags that exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Non-clear bags that exceed 4.5” x 6.5”

TAYLOR SWIFT MERCHANDISE STORE



There will be no merchandise stores located in the stadium’s parking lots or surrounding areas.

The only merchandise store will be located inside stadium gates.

Fans who do not have show tickets and would like to purchase merchandise must come on Wednesday, Oct. 16 or Thursday, Oct. 17 as they cannot access merchandise sales on show dates. Merchandise store hours are as follows: Open to the public (No ticket required for entry. Enter through Parking Gate 2)

Wednesday , Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday , Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ticket holders only (Ticket for current show night required for entry. Store located inside stadium gates):

Friday, Oct. 18 from 4:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 19 from 4:30 p.m. to midnight Sunday, Oct. 20 from 4:30 p.m. to midnight



Related coverage from WPTV:

Entertainment Brightline adds West Palm Beach stop to Taylor Swift concert Audra Schroeder

Jupiter WPTV, Chasin A Dream Foundation gift Taylor Swift tickets to cancer survivor Ashley Glass

Jupiter 'Little Swiftie' parties all the rage Ashley Glass

Entertainment Here's how to win tickets to Taylor Swift's concert at Hard Rock Stadium Matt Papaycik