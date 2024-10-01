Boynton Beach 'Swiftie' says her tickets were stolen days after purchasing them from Ticketmaster

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Picture this, you secure tickets to one of the biggest artists in the world— Taylor Swift.

"I'm a very big concertgoer. I go probably 10 times a year to random concerts," said Shaina Spring.

When Taylor Swift announced the "Era's Tour" dates, Spring made sure she secured some seats.

"I had purchased tickets back when they went on sale," she said.

Last week, she noticed an unusual email.

"Monday night, I checked my email, and it said multiple of my tickets had been taken out of my account," she said.

They're gone a week after buying some of the most coveted tickets.

She said her account was hacked with a costly impact.

"Probably close to $1,000. Taylor Swift was the big one," said Spring. "I paid for it firsthand, so I paid about $385."

We've contacted Ticketmaster for comment but have not heard back in time for this story.

Spring said Ticketmaster has informed her that they're investigating.

WPTV's Kendall Hyde spoke with IT Specialist Alan Crowetz, the CEO of Infostream.

"It's almost always what they call phishing. It's when someone gets tricked for a username and password," said Crowetz, who believes a hacker could pose as Spring to access her data. "So, well, they often don't even know they gave out their username or password."

WPTV IT Specialist Alan Crowetz, the CEO of Infostream, says the incident may have happened via phishing.

He said this happens often and adds that it can be hard to catch hackers.

"A lot of times, it's overseas actors. They're not often in cooperating countries. So if they're in North Korea, or India, or whomever, we're not going to get a lot of cooperation tracking them down."

"What are your backup plans, in case you can't get your tickets in time for the concert?" Hyde asked Spring.

"I'm planning to just hang out at the venue anyway and hope that someone has a spare ticket," said Spring.

UPDATE: Shaina Spring told WPTV, that an hour after the story aired, Ticketmaster was able to replace her tickets.

