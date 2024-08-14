Here's how to win tickets to Taylor Swift's concert at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Get ready to "Shake It Off" and win tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens!

Brightline is giving one lucky fan the chance to win tickets to Taylor's sold-out Eras Tour show on Oct. 20.

If you win the sweepstakes, you'll not only receive two tickets to the show, but also round-trip transportation on a Brightline train to Aventura, where you can belt out your favorite songs on the rail line's Tay-keover Sing-Along.

"Brightline is about connecting guests to the biggest events," said Travis Christ, the chief commercial officer for Brightline. "We’re always looking for unique ways to engage large audiences and this sweepstakes provides a memorable experience while educating fans on one of our top priorities – the importance of rail safety."

You can enter the sweepstakes through Sept. 20. The winner will be announced on Sept. 23.

For more information and to enter the drawing, click here.