'Little Swiftie' parties all the rage

JUPITER, Fla. — Taylor Swift-themed parties and camps are everywhere, and people of all ages eat it up as we saw at Abby's Performing Arts Studio in Jupiter.

"It's amazing because I love when kids get excited about music and things that give them passion and allow them to express themselves," said Abby Pantalone, the founder of Abby's Performing Arts Coaching in Abacoa, which has served the Jupiter community for more than 20 years.

WPTV A Taylor Swift party for children at Abby's Performing Arts Studio in Jupiter.

"I love Taylor Swift and didn't realize how big a fan I was until I watched the Eras Tour and realized she's been around forever," Pantalone said.

WPTV anchor Ashley Glass spent an evening at Abby's studio for a Taylor Swift-themed party.

"It was incredible," Ashley said. "The room was filled with joy and positivity. Kids of all ages felt safe and free to sing their little hearts out to their favorite Taylor Swift songs. The made friendship bracelets and met new people. There was so much good happening in that dance studio."

"I love how she's inspiring to others around the world, because she's like brave and strong and fierce," 9-year-old Abigail Presad told Ashley.