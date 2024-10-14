Brightline adds West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale stops to Taylor Swift concert

Brightline is adding more stops to this weekend's Taylor Swift concert at Hard Rock Stadium.
In July, Brightline announced an immersive sing-along train from Orlando to Aventura, featuring themed food and drinks and, of course, Swift songs.
Today, due to increased demand, it announced the addition of a limited number of tickets from West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale to Aventura for the Oct. 18-20 shows.
Brightline is offering a 3 p.m. departure from West Palm Beach and a 3:37 p.m. departure from Fort Lauderdale.
There are also Hard Rock Stadium Connect Trains, which offers round-trip shuttle service, but no Swift-themed events.
Visit Brightline for more info on tickets.