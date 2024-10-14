Watch Now
Brightline adds West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale stops to Taylor Swift concert

The sing-along train is coming
Taylor Swift Brightline rides
Brightline
Fans will be able to take a 'sing-along' train from Orlando to Aventura on Oct. 18-20.
Taylor Swift Brightline rides
Brightline is adding more stops to this weekend's Taylor Swift concert at Hard Rock Stadium.

In July, Brightline announced an immersive sing-along train from Orlando to Aventura, featuring themed food and drinks and, of course, Swift songs.

Today, due to increased demand, it announced the addition of a limited number of tickets from West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale to Aventura for the Oct. 18-20 shows.

Brightline is offering a 3 p.m. departure from West Palm Beach and a 3:37 p.m. departure from Fort Lauderdale.

There are also Hard Rock Stadium Connect Trains, which offers round-trip shuttle service, but no Swift-themed events.

Visit Brightline for more info on tickets.

