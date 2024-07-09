Watch Now
Brightline offers immersive 'sing-along' train to Taylor Swift concert

The trains will run from Orlando to Aventura in October
Taylor Swift Brightline rides
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 09, 2024

Taylor Swift returns to South Florida in October, and Brightline is giving fans a ride to the show.

Today Brightline and iHeartRadio announced a "first-of-its-kind immersive experience" for the Oct. 18-20 Swift concert at Hard Rock Stadium. Fans will be able to take the Brightline from Orlando to Aventura on those days and get shuttle service to the stadium.

Concertgoers riding from Orlando will also experience themed drinks and food as well as a sing-along through all Swift's eras.

Taylor Swift points during Eras Tour performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 9, 2023

"Welcome to the Brightline era,” said Brightline's Chief Commercial Officer Travis Christ.

The sing-along trains only depart from Orlando; fans can take Brightlines from other stops to the concert but those won't include the immersive fan experience. Fares run from $209-$309, and will include a "Sing-Along Train" icon.

Visit Brightline for information on schedules and reservations.

