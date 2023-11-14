Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Taylor Swift-themed cruise ship to set sail from South Florida in 2024

Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas to depart for 'In My Cruise Era' trip day after pop star's final show at Hard Rock Stadium
A cruise for Taylor Swift fans will depart from Miami for the Bahamas next year.
Taylor Swift, Royal Caribbean cruise theme
Posted at 2:21 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 14:35:16-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Taylor Swift-themed cruise ship will set sail from South Florida next year.

Billed as the "In My Cruise Era" trip, the four-night Bahamian cruise was organized by travel agents and self-proclaimed "Swifties" Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera and Shelby Reyes of Marvelous Mouse Travels.

Departing Oct. 21, the day after Swift's third and final concert date at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the Allure of the Seas will take "Swifties" to Coco Cay – Royal Caribbean's private island – and Nassau before returning to PortMiami.

Taylor Swift gives shoutout to fans who camped 5 months to be near stage

Simplemost

Airline waives flight change fees after Taylor Swift moves concert date

Bridget Sharkey
1:00 PM, Nov 14, 2023

Swift-themed activities include friendship bracelet swapping, themed dance parties and karaoke, "Taylor" trivia and nightly "Eras" outfits.

Prices range from $1,573 for an interior room to $1,967 for an oceanview balcony. Anyone interested can complete a stateroom request form on the agency's website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE