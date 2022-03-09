Election results for March 8, 2022

Watch
The mayor and three council seats are up for grabs in Riviera Beach on Tuesday.
Posted at 7:02 PM, Mar 08, 2022
Tuesday is Election Day for several municipalities in Palm Beach County.

Florida House District 88 and four mayor's races are among the dozens of races voters will decide.

The 19 participating municipalities are Boynton Beach, Greenacres, Haverhill, Highland Beach, Juno Beach, Jupiter, Jupiter Inlet Colony, Lake Clarke Shores, Lake Park, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Loxahatchee Groves, North Palm Beach, Pahokee, Riviera Beach, Royal Palm Beach, South Palm Beach, Wellington and West Palm Beach.

Click here for updated election results throughout the night.

